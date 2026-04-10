/IPL 2026 | 'Bat speed develops': LSG's INR 2.6 crore buy Mukul Choudhary reveals how he scored 54 not out off 27 vs KKR

Mukul Choudhary came out of nowhere to stun Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on an IPL 2026 thriller on Thursday (Apr 9) on the last ball. The batter hit 27-ball 54 not out, including 52 off last 19 balls, hitting seven sixes in his sparkling innings. The 21-year-old was playing just his third IPL match but took the stage as a duck to water, feeling no pressure at all. In the post-match press conference, Mukul revealed how we was able to play such a fearless innings at the biggest of stage and the answer was most basic thing of all time - practice.

Mukul reveals how he managed to play sensational innings for LSG vs KKR

"My body is a little powerful, and that has come to me naturally," he said of his six-hitting ability at the post-match press conference. "I also practise hitting 100-150 sixes every day, so the bat speed develops if you keep doing it. I have been practicing a lot for the last five to six months, so it has come into my game," he added.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read - LSG coach Langer compares Mukul to Tim David and Andre Russell

Among the seven sixes Mukul hit, one was a helicopter shot right out of MS Dhoni's playbook. Mukul, who takes inspiration from Dhoni, said: "I have practised that shot (helicopter six) since childhood," Choudhary said while referring to six hit off Vaibhav Arora in the 17th over. "I always liked that, and the way Dhoni finished [an innings]. He used to hit a six even off a yorker. If you even hit that kind of a delivery for six, the bowler thinks about doing something different."

Mukul Choudhary IPL price