/IPL 2026 | 'Used to finishing off games': LSG coach Langer compares Mukul to Tim David and Andre Russell

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) were done and dusted in the IPL 2026 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) when youngster Mukul Choudhary, playing only his third IPL match, changed the outcome. The batter was 2 off 8 balls when he decided to take matters seriously and went on to score 52 off next 19 balls to take his team home in the last-ball thriller by three wickets. LSG chased down 182-run target only because of him and coach Justin Langer was nothing but ecstatic about the batter. Langer even went on to compare Choudhary to Tim David and Andre Russell, calling the match-winning knock a "massive moment" in batter's career.

Langer almost compares Mukul Choudhary to Tim David and Andre Russell

"The thing about him is there's very few players like the Tim Davids, the Andre Russells - and I'm not even going to say it, I'm not even going to compare it - but that's how he's lived his career," Langer said after the game. "And he's got used to finishing off games like that, so he has to think about it, and he's only 22 (21) years old."

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"We've been doing drills every day with him, and then it came out in practice today, so he's got a very curious mind, he wants to get better, and like I say, after you work hard at something and you take it out to the middle… We've seen plenty of that for the last four weeks or so since he's been with us."

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