/IPL 2026: Gujarat captain Shubman Gill fined INR 12 lakh for slow over-rate in thriller vs Delhi

Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill is fined INR 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday (Apr 8) in IPL 2026. This penalty came on the back of Gujarat’s one-run win over the hosts in an IPL classic.



The IPL confirmed the sanction, stating, “Gujarat Titans (GT) Captain Shubman Gill has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match No. 14 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.”

The release further read, “As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Gill was fined INR 12 lakh.”

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Gill on song for GT

Gujarat Titans finally opened their account in IPL 2026 with a one-run win over the hosts, Delhi, and team captain Gill played a handy role in it. After being asked to bat first, Gujarat openers Gill and Sai Sudharsan added 19 for the first wicket before Gill stood his ground watching Jos Buttler score a fifty at the other end. He took charge following Buttler’s dismissal and notched up his half-century, with Washington Sundar also completing his in the meantime.



The pair added 104 runs for the third wicket, propelling the team to a massive 210 for four in 20 overs. Gill was GT’s top scorer, smashing 70 off 45 balls, including five sixes and four fours.

Delhi’s run chase

KL Rahul starred with the bat for Delhi, whacking a brilliant 92 off 52 balls. However, the star of the evening for the home side was their overseas pick, David Miller, who almost pulled off a stunning run chase had it not been for miscalculating the last two deliveries.



Miller was in his killer mode, hitting sixes for fun, three of which he hit in the last two overs, including a gigantic 106m in the last over off Prasidh Krishna. However, with DC needing two off two with three wickets remaining, Miller messed up the chase by first refusing the single on the penultimate ball and later failing to put the bat to the ball on the last delivery, which led to Kuldeep Yadav’s run out.

