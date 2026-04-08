/IPL 2026: Gujarat win last-ball thriller in Delhi despite Miller, Rahul show

Gujarat Titans (GT) have finally opened their account in IPL 2026 with a nervy one-run win over Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday (Apr 8). With the hosts in touching distance of a famous win, led by David Miller’s late blitz, a miscalculation by the IPL veteran cost his team the game. Jos Buttler was clinical with his throw that resulted in Kuldeep Yadav’s run-out and a sorry end to Delhi’s chances of winning three on the trot and attaining the top spot on the points table. For Delhi, opener KL Rahul smashed a brilliant 92 off 52 balls, but all went in vain in the end.

It doesn’t get any better when two star-studded sides go head-to-head in a competition like the IPL. After being asked to bat first, the touring side lost Sai Sudharsan early inside the Powerplay. Captain Shubman Gill and Buttler stitched 60 runs for the second wicket, of which 52 belonged to the English keeper alone. After his dismissal, Gill and Washington Sundar added 104 for the third wicket, with the two completing their respective fifties.

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While Lungi Ngidi accounted for Gill, who slammed 70 in 45 deliveries, including five sixes and four fours, Mukesh Kumar picked up his second of the evening in Sundar, with Gujarat finishing with 210 for four in the first innings.

Delhi, so close, yet so far!

Pathum Nissanka and KL Rahul put Delhi on track for a massive run chase. Oozing with the confidence following two successive wins earlier, DC looked like making it three in a row. But Rashid Khan had different plans. After Prasidh Krishna picked up Nissanka, Rashid removed Nitish Rana and Sameer Rizvi on successive balls to puncture Delhi’s momentum.

KL continued his onslaught, with the wickets falling quickly at the other end. With Miller also back to the crease, joining hands with KL, it appeared like this pair could seal the deal for Delhi.



Despite Rahul’s dismissal on 92, Miller kept DC in the run chase, smashing 23 off the penultimate over by Mohammed Siraj, including two massive sixes and a four.



With 13 required off the last over, 11 came off the first four balls, leaving Delhi with two to win off as many deliveries. Looking poised for a famous win, Miller denied a single off the second-last ball, leaving DC with two to win from the last ball. Prasidh Krishna bowled a slower bouncer, which not only deceived Miller, who ran quickly for a run, but also resulted in Kuldeep Yadav’s run out, with Buttler hitting it straight onto the stumps.

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