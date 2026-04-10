/IPL 2026 | Was Finn Allen not out? KKR react to controversial catch by LSG's Rathi

The IPL 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday (Apr 9) was one to remember but there was a controversy as well. Batting first, KKR scored 181/4 thanks to Ajinkya Rahane (24-ball 41), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (33-ball 45), Cameron Green (24-ball 32 not out), and Rovman Powell (24-ball 39 unbeaten). KKR's score might have been better at least by six runs if Finn Allen's caught out dismissal was properly checked. Allen was caught out on boundary in the second over by Digvesh Rathi off Prince Yada but not without the drama. Upon replays, it was seen that the boundary cushion moved ever so slightly, making the out decision a dubious call.

Was Finn Allen not out - KKR reacts to controversial dismissal

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Allen, batting on 9 runs, tried to hit the ball from Prince towards square leg region but the ball took the outside edge of his bat and flew towards the third man area. Rathi, manning the area, held onto a brilliant catch or so it looked until replayed showed the the boundary cushion may have been touched. Allen, nonetheless, was given out and KKR's Rovman Powell was not amused as he shared the thoughts in post-match press conference. Have a look at the video below:

Definitely (more angles should have been looked at). We talked about that when he came off. We thought we had seen in the IPL that the umpires have gone upstairs for lesser things, and that are not as close as that. Maybe it was a blunder on their part, but we're not going to look into that and say that is what cost us two points tonight," Powell said.

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