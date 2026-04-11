/IPL 2026 | Is MS Dhoni fit to play? CSK coach provides update ahead of DC clash

Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming provided a major update on MS Dhoni, who has been sidelined for the first three matches of the Indian Premier League 2026 due to injury. The 44-year-old is currently recovering from a calf strain and is following a structured rehabilitation routine. Speaking ahead of CSK’s Apr 11 clash against Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Fleming noted that Dhoni is putting in a strong effort to return, though he did not mention exactly when he will return.

“Dhoni is working hard to get back,” Fleming said at the pre-match press conference.

CSK’s campaign has got off to a poor start, as the team yet to secure a win and sitting at the bottom of the table. The absence of key players like Dhoni and Dewald Brevis has clearly affected their performance.

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On a positive note, Brevis is expected to return to the playing XI soon, which should add depth to the batting order. The Proteas batter recently hinted at his comeback, expressing excitement about rejoining the squad.

There are also encouraging signs regarding Dhoni’s fitness, as he has already completed one fitness assessment and is likely to undergo another shortly. If his recovery continues as planned, he could be in contention for CSK’s Apr 14 fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders.