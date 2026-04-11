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IPL 2026 updated points table: RR remain on top; RCB hold third despite loss

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Apr 11, 2026, 09:44 IST | Updated: Apr 11, 2026, 09:44 IST
IPL 2026 updated points table: RR remain on top; RCB hold third despite loss

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli congratulates Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi for his team's win Photograph: (AFP)

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Here’s a look at the updated IPL 2026 points table after Riyan Parag-led Rajasthan Royals defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Rajasthan Royals further strengthened their position at the top of the IPL 2026 standings with a commanding six-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Friday (Apr 10). The Royals have enjoyed an outstanding run so far, winning all four of their matches to lead the table with eight points, boasting a perfect record and an impressive net run rate of +2.055. Despite the loss, RCB continue to hold third place, with two wins and one defeat from three games, giving them four points and a net run rate of +1.231.

Punjab Kings occupy second position, having won two of their three matches, while one ended without a result. They have five points and a net run rate of +0.637.

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Delhi Capitals are fourth, with two wins and one loss from three matches, earning four points and a net run rate of +0.811.

Lucknow Super Giants sit fifth, sharing the same win-loss record as Delhi, but their net run rate of -0.359 places them lower.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are sixth with one win and two losses from three games, collecting two points and a net run rate of +0.275.

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Gujarat Titans are seventh with one win and two defeats and a net run rate of -0.270, while, Mumbai Indians are eighth with a similar record of one win and two losses, holding two points and a net run rate of -0.715.

At the lower end, Kolkata Knight Riders are ninth, managing just one point from four matches, with three losses and one no-result, alongside a net run rate of -1.315.

At the bottom of the table, Chennai Super Kings are yet to open their account, as they have lost all three matches so far and have a net run rate of -2.517.

IPL 2026 points table after RR vs RCB match

RankTeamMWLNRPointsNRR
1RR440082.055
2PBKS320150.637
3RCB321041.231
4DC321040.811
5LSG32104-0.359
6SRH312020.275
7GT31202-0.27
8MI31202-0.715
9KKR40311-1.315
10CSK30300-2.517

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

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