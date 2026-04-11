/IPL 2026 updated points table: RR remain on top; RCB hold third despite loss

Rajasthan Royals further strengthened their position at the top of the IPL 2026 standings with a commanding six-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Friday (Apr 10). The Royals have enjoyed an outstanding run so far, winning all four of their matches to lead the table with eight points, boasting a perfect record and an impressive net run rate of +2.055. Despite the loss, RCB continue to hold third place, with two wins and one defeat from three games, giving them four points and a net run rate of +1.231.

Punjab Kings occupy second position, having won two of their three matches, while one ended without a result. They have five points and a net run rate of +0.637.

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Delhi Capitals are fourth, with two wins and one loss from three matches, earning four points and a net run rate of +0.811.

Lucknow Super Giants sit fifth, sharing the same win-loss record as Delhi, but their net run rate of -0.359 places them lower.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are sixth with one win and two losses from three games, collecting two points and a net run rate of +0.275.

Gujarat Titans are seventh with one win and two defeats and a net run rate of -0.270, while, Mumbai Indians are eighth with a similar record of one win and two losses, holding two points and a net run rate of -0.715.

At the lower end, Kolkata Knight Riders are ninth, managing just one point from four matches, with three losses and one no-result, alongside a net run rate of -1.315.

At the bottom of the table, Chennai Super Kings are yet to open their account, as they have lost all three matches so far and have a net run rate of -2.517.

IPL 2026 points table after RR vs RCB match