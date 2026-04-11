/‘Look at the ball, not the bowler’: Sooryavanshi on facing Bumrah, Hazlewood

India’s young gun Vaibhav Sooryavanshi produced another remarkable display, smashing 78 runs off just 26 deliveries to lead Rajasthan Royals to a convincing six-wicket victory over defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The 15-year-old’s aggressive knock, featuring seven towering sixes, made the huge 201-run target look routine, as Rajasthan sealed the win with two overs still remaining. Known for his fearless approach and exceptional bat speed, Sooryavanshi once again underlined his immense potential. After confidently taking on Jasprit Bumrah in an earlier clash against Mumbai Indians, he continued his fearless run by attacking Josh Hazlewood and finding the boundary multiple times.

Despite facing elite bowling, the youngster remained calm and focused on his approach. He explained that his focus remains on playing each ball properly and not worrying too much about who the bowler is.

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“I try to execute what I practice and back my natural game. Yes, at the back of your mind, you know who the bowler (Bumrah or Hazlewood) is but you play the ball not the bowler," said Sooryavanshi.

Off the field, Sooryavanshi remains grounded, crediting his father Sanjiv and the team’s support system for keeping him focused on long-term goals.

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“They always tell me that it is a long journey and my focus should only and only be on the game," he said, referring to the guidance from his father Sanjiv and the team support staff.

However, he was slightly disappointed after getting out on 78, feeling he could have added more and contributed an extra 20 runs for the team.