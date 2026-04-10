/LPG crisis hits Indian sports: SAI Delhi canteen has been shut for 15 days

The ongoing conflict in West Asia has begun to ripple into Indian sports infrastructure, with a shortage of LPG forcing the closure of the Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) head office canteen in Delhi for the past fortnight. The canteen, which caters exclusively to SAI staff, has been unable to operate fully due to the lack of cooking gas. As a result, it is currently limited to serving only tea and coffee using an induction cooktop.

SAI canteen goes shut

"The SAI head office canteen served 150 staff with breakfast and evening snacks daily," a source told WION. "The staff at the head office have to go out for food for the last 15 days after the canteen was closed due to LPG shortage."

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Despite the disruption, athletes training at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium have not been affected. The facility that serves them continues to function without interruption.

"The canteen, which caters only to the athletes in the camp at the JLN stadium, remains fully functional," the source added.

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The disruption comes in the wake of escalating tensions in the Middle East, particularly after Iran shut down the Strait of Hormuz following coordinated military action by the United States and Israel. This has impacted India’s LPG supply chain.

While the Union Government continues to assert that there is no LPG shortage, multiple reports from the ground suggest otherwise, including migrant workers returning to their villages amid fuel constraints.

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What is the current situation?

Arvinder Singh Sahney, Chairman, Indian Oil Corporation Limited on Friday said that oil marketing companies (OMCs) are supplying around 80,000 metric tonnes of LPG daily across the country, while ensuring delivery of nearly 50 lakh cylinders to domestic consumers every day.

In an interaction with ANI, the Indian Oil Corporation Limited Chairman said that domestic LPG consumers are being fully prioritised amid the ongoing geopolitical situation, with no major disruptions reported.