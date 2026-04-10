Untold tales of IPL 2026 | 'Mother sold all her jewelry': CSK star Kartik Sharma's heart-wrenching story

On Thursday (April 9), the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) witnessed a new star as Mukul Choudhary won an epic match for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a last-ball thriller. In a new chapter in the IPL, a star was born as the league continues to produce some of the best players. Like Mukul, another name that has caught the eye is Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Kartik Sharma, who has been making headlines despite a poor start for the franchise.

Kartik Sharma’s untold story

While Thursday night belonged to another Rajasthan-born player, it is Kartik who is also amongst the news since he was picked by CSK in the auctions. He opened up on his journey and spoke on how it was while rising through the ranks, making it all the way to the IPL stage. His father and mother also opened up on the journey while speaking to the JioStar show, ‘Dream On’.

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Question: Where did you grow up in Rajasthan and how was cricket in your life during childhood?

I grew up in Bharatpur in Rajasthan. It was like this: there was a house, and the house had a veranda-type space. There was a plastic bat and a plastic ball there. So Papa had brought them for me. I held the bat. So Papa bowled the ball and I hit it. Then the picture of God broke. So from that day, it started feeling like Then Papa started making me play by myself.

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Question: Who were your cricketing idols in childhood, and why?

There was no idol as such; I just grew up watching Deepak Bhaiya. I was watching while growing up about what Deepak Bhaiya does and what he doesn't. How much hard work is required to reach that level. So, I have been seeing this since childhood. I still watch him. So it is as if one has to reach that level, then this much has to be done. This much hard work will have to be done. It was like this in me. Now I have to play and show them.

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Questions to Deepak’s father Manoj

Question: What sacrifices did the family make for his cricket?

“In the family, they have definitely done so, along with that, I have ruined everything of mine, and finished it. Because I had shops. There were six shops, out of which four have been sold. I had plots in Banera village. Those got sold, I had a farm too, I sold that too to build this child. And there is a bit of debt, too,” he added.

Question: Apart from you, like a mother's sacrifice so what do you think, what sacrifices must have happened from a mother's side in this?

From the mother's side, whatever the mother had, she had her jewelry; she sold all her jewelry. And she used to ask for money from her family members too for his equipment. Sometimes there is a need for something, sometimes a need for a bat, sometimes a need for balls, so she also used to help in this way.