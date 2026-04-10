/IPL 2026: Major boost for LSG as star all-rounder set to join team as Hasaranga replacement

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have received a major boost after signing South African all-rounder George Linde as a replacement for Wanindu Hasaranga, who has been ruled out of IPL 2026 due to injury. The Sri Lankan mystery spinner, who was bought for INR 2 crore, sustained a hamstring injury during his team’s opening match in the T20 World Cup 2026 and has been declared unfit to bowl. Now, in his place, LSG roped in Linde, a left-handed batter and slow left-arm orthodox spinner, who brings international experience with appearances in three Tests, four ODIs and 37 T20Is for South Africa.

In T20Is, he has scored 403 runs and claimed 35 wickets, while his overall T20 career spans 250 matches, adding valuable depth to the squad. This will be Linde’s first stint in the IPL and he joins LSG at his base price of INR 1 crore.

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Additionally, Sri Lanka Cricket requires IPL-bound players to secure a No Objection Certificate (NOC) after passing a fitness test and reports suggest Hasaranga did not apply for one.

On the field, LSG have recovered well after losing their opening match to Delhi Capitals, as they bounced back with consecutive wins, first defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets and then clinching a thrilling last-ball victory against Kolkata Knight Riders.