/Badminton Asia Championships: India's Ayush Shetty topples World No.4 Jonatan Christie to reach semis

India’s rising star Ayush Shetty assured India of a medal at the Badminton Asia Championships in Ningbo, China, with a 23-21, 21-17 win over World No. 4 and Olympian Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in the men’s singles quarterfinals on Friday (April 10). The 21-year-old, who had won the BWF World Junior Championships bronze medal in 2023, displayed remarkable composure under pressure as he saved two game points in the opening game, missed one himself before pocketing the game 23-21.

Ayush continues stellar run

The second game saw both players level scores multiple times before Shetty nosed ahead at 10-9. From there, the Indian maintained his lead and closed out the match 21-17 in 54 minutes and set up a semi-final clash against world no. 1 Kunlavut Vitidsarn.

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Ayush hasn’t dropped a game in the tournament so far and has been enjoying a stellar run. Earlier in the tournament, Shetty knocked out China's Li Shi Feng, World no. 7, in straight sets, before repeating the trick against Chinese Taipei's Chi Yu Jen in the pre-quarters.

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Shetty will next face the winner of the clash between World No. 1 Kunlavut Vitidsarn and China’s Weng Hong Yang, runner-up at the China Masters 2025. If he continues the impressive run, he could become youngest Indian to win the tournament.

On Thursday, in women’s singles, PV Sindhu bowed out after a hard-fought match against World No. 2 Wang Zhi Yi of China. In mixed doubles, Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto lost to World No. 4 Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei of Malaysia. Unnati Hooda and HS Prannoy also exited the tournament.