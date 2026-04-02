/IPL 2026: Klaasen, Abhishek help SRH register first win as KKR slump to back to back defeats

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) slumped to back-to-back defeats in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) on Thursday (April 2) as they lost to SunRisers Hyderabad(SRH) on home soil. Playing in their first home match of the IPL 2026 season at iconic Eden Gardens Stadium, SRH defeated KKR by 65 runs to register their first win of the season, having lost to Royal Challengers Benglauru (RCB) in the curtain-raiser clash on Saturday. Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen were the stars of the show with the bat for SRH, while Jaydev Unadkat scalped three wickets with the ball.

SRH register first win

Both teams came into the match after a defeat in their opening outings, but 2016 winners Hyderabad executed their plans to perfection. Kolkata's New Zealand import Finn Allen struck three fours and two sixes off David Payne in the first over of the chase to get them off to a blistering start. But after a seven-ball 28, Allen departed in the second over and despite wicketkeeper-batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi's 52, the Kolkata chase fizzled out.

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Left-arm quick Jaydev Unadkat took three wickets, including two in two balls, to bowl out Kolkata with four overs left unused as Hyderabad bounced back.

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What happened in SRH innings?

Australia's Head hit 46 off 21 balls and, along with Abhishek, who clobbered a 21-ball 48, laid the foundations for Hyderabad's 226-8 at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. Hyderabad then bowled out three-time winners Kolkata for 161 in 16 overs to register their first points after losing their opener to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Head and Abhishek put on 82 runs for the first wicket as the two tore into the opposition attack and hit 10 fours and seven sixes between them.

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South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen top-scored with 52 after Kolkata lost three quick wickets, including skipper Ishan Kishan, for 14, and Abhishek in one over from Blessing Muzarabani, who finished with 4-41. Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy, who made 39, put on 82 for the fifth wicket to help Hyderabad finish on a high.