/IPL 2026: Mustafizur who? Blessing Muzarabani scalps Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma in one over for KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) may have missed out on the services of Mustafizur Rahman after a controversial call from the franchise, but he was hardly missed in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) contest against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Thursday (April 2). Called in as a late replacement for Rahman, Blessing Muzarabani was right on the money on his home debut as he scalped the wickets of Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma in the same over.

KKR blessed with Blessing Muzarabani

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With SRH 111/1 after 8.1 overs, things were very much heading in the right direction for the home side before Muzarabani was called in to action. The Zimbabwe pacer first scalped Ishan (14 off 9) on the second ball of the ninth over before getting the better of Abhishek (48 off 21). While Abhishek’s dismissal looked controversial with the ball possibly touching the ground, he was given out by the third umpire. With Abhishek’s wicket on the fourth ball, Muzarabani scalped both Indian batters who recently won the T20 World Cup in a span of three balls to make a statement.

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What happened in SRH innings?

In the very next over, spinner Anukl Roy removed Aniket Verma (1) as Hyderabad slumped to 123/4 after the end of the 10th over. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen steadied the ship for their side as Hyderabad posted 168/4 in 15 overs. During the 18th over, Kartik Tyagi conceded 16 runs as Hyderabad reached a commanding position of 200/4. In the very next over, Vaibhav Arora took back-to-back wickets of Nitish Reddy, who scored 39 off 24 balls, with five boundaries and Salil Arora for a golden duck.

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Klaasen slammed 52 off 35 balls, with five boundaries, as Hyderabad posted a challenging total of 226/8 in 20 overs. For KKR, speedster Muzarabani picked up a four-wicket haul.