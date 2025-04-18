Tim David remained unbeaten on 50, but other RCB batters failed to hit gold against Punjab Kings (PBKS) as the hosts managed a paltry 95 for nine in 14 overs in the rain-hit first innings on Friday in IPL 2025. Only two RCB batters could enter the double-digit mark, with the remaining eight getting out on single scores. Meanwhile, only Xavier Bartlett returned with one wicket, as the remaining four PBKS bowlers picked up two wickets each.

Punjab won the toss and elected to bowl first in a rain-hit game, a decision they should be proud of until the end of the first innings. RCB lost Phil Salt inside the first over, with his partner and batting great Virat Kohli departing a couple of overs later on just one.

Captain Rajat Patidar tried taking the counterattacking route, scoring 23 off 18 balls, but failed to put his team in a commanding position. With the wickets tumbling at the other end, the pressure mounted on Patidar and eventually had the better of him, resulting in his wicket, with RCB reeling at 42 for seven at one stage.

David’s show afterwards

With the RCB looking like falling shy of their previous lowest team total, Tim David walked in and saved their day.

The hard-hitting Aussie all-rounder began finding gaps at will, eventually middling everything. With fewer overs remaining, he took the strike on most occasions and hit every run possible.

He kept smashing boundaries unless the time came to widen his strides and go big in the final over.

Facing the left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar in the last over, David hit him for three massive sixes, only to realise he had the extra ball to hit runs (due to a free hit off the last delivery), which he did, running two, completing his maiden IPL fifty.

His inning, however, helped RCB put up a fighting total (95/9) in 14 overs.