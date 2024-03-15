IPL 2024: Ambati Rayudu ends suspense behind CSK’s success, reveals what makes it connectable with fans

Former Chennai Super Kings batter and IPL great Ambati Rayudu has finally answered the most-asked question – the reason for CSK’s success in the Indian Premier League. A two-time IPL winner with CSK, Rayudu revealed what makes this team the most successful regarding reach, connectivity with fans, and trophies won across all competitions since inception.

Having retired from the competition last year following Chennai’s joint-most IPL title win (beating Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 final), Rayudu shed light on the dressing room environment and what makes CSK different from other outfits in the tournament.

Rayudu said the approachable nature of the franchise, similar to that of their captain and icon, MS Dhoni, makes all the difference. Rayudu explains how connecting with the fans throughout the season, be it at the team hotel or during the training sessions, increases the connectivity with everyone, making the fans feel they are part of the team.

“The biggest connect is CSK being CSK. They are very homely. It's like sitting in your living room. That's how CSK is. They are very approachable, even when you are staying in a hotel, people will come and click pictures with you fans will come and meet you.

“They allow people to meet the players and watch training so there is a sense of connect, and they make the fans feel that it's their own team,” Rayudu said during the 'Star Sports Press Room.

MS brings everyone together

Having the reputation of being the most followed man in Indian cricket since Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni keeps the team together, Rayudu says. The former top-order batter also mentions that with the massive fan following MS has, he is looked up to by everyone, even by Tamil fans worldwide.

“Fans feel like they are playing in the team. They are part of the team, and that's what makes the CSK family a whole lot bigger, and now it's spread across the world, they have a huge fan base and most importantly, they are MS Dhoni fans first, and then CSK fans it's not the other way around.

“It's he who brings everybody together be it the Tamil-speaking population or anyone around the world. He is that one pillar, who everybody looks up to,” Rayudu added.