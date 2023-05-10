ugc_banner

IPL 2023: 'Suryakumar Yadav is the...' - Sourav Ganguly in awe of MI batter after RCB tie

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Updated: May 10, 2023, 03:03 PM IST

MI vs RCB, IPL 2023: After Suryakumar Yadav's blistering 35-ball 83, Sourav Ganguly lauded the right-hander and made a big statement.

Match 54 of the IPL 2023 edition saw the five-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI) thrash the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets in a 200-run chase. This became MI's third successful 200-plus chase this season. In addition, they completed the most successful run-chase in terms of balls remaining (21).

In pursuit of 200, MI started well before losing openers Ishan Kishan and captain Rohit Sharma before Suryakumar Yadav's 35-ball 83 and Nehal Wadhera's 34-ball 52* propelled them to a big win.

Talking about SKY's knock, the right-hander toyed with the RCB bowlers and timed his strokes to perfection, to all parts of the ground, as MI completed the run-chase in 16.3 overs. During his impressive 140-run second-wicket stand with Nehal, SKY dominated proceedings as his inning was laced with 7 fours and 6 sixes at a whopping strike rate of 237.14.

After his dismissal, Sourav Ganguly -- former Indian captain and BCCI chief -- lauded SKY and tweeted, ""Surya Kumar yadav the best T20 player in the world .. it seems he bats on a computer .. @surya_14kumar @mipaltan"

At the post-match presentation, Player-of-the-Match SKY said, "Much needed from team's point of view. I am very happy to win a home game like this. I mean they come up with a plan. They tried to make me hit to the bigger part. Take the pace off and bowl slow. I said Nehal let's hit it hard and hit it into the gaps and run hard. Your practice has to be the same what you intend to do in matches. I know where my runs are. We have open net sessions. I know my game. I don't do anything different."

With this win, MI occupy the third spot in the points table with 12 points. They have three more games to play in the league stage.

