IPL 2023: RR's Captain Sam hits three consecutive sixes off GT's Rashid Khan - WATCH

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson led from the front as he scored 60 off 32 and his team beat the defending champions Gujarat Titans by three wickets to go top of the points table.

Sanju's innings gave Royals much needed impetus after they lost their star openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal inside three overs. The highlight of Captain Sam's knock, however, was three back-to-back sixes he hit off GT's gun bowler Rashid Khan.

Rashid came on to bowl the thirteenth over of the Royals' chase with Rajasthan four down for 66. Samson was playing on 29 while Shimron Hetmyer, who himself scored a belligerent 56 off 26, was just finding his groove.

Nonetheless, Hetmyer took a single of the first ball and then Captain Sam unleashed his beast mode on Rashid Khan, smacking him for three sixes in a row. Have a look at the video here:

The over somewhat changed the complexion of the game as Rajasthan eventually loosened the screws done on them by GT to win the game in the last over.

Royals, however, started terribly in the chase of 178, losing three wickets for 47 runs which soon became four down for 55 in 10.3 overs. Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer then added 59 runs for the sixth wicket before cameos from Dhruv Jurel and Ravi Ashwin ably supported Hetmyer's winning act. For GT, Mohammed Shami took 3/25 in his four overs.

Earlier, GT also lost their first wicket early as Trent Boult caught Wriddhiman Saha in a chaotic display of fielding by Royals players. Shubman Gill and David Miller scored 45 off 34 and 46 off 30, respectively for GT while others batted around for scores in mid-twenties.

Most of the Rajasthan bowlers chipped in with wickets but Sandeep Sharma was the pick of them with 2/25 in four overs. With the win, Rajasthan Royals are now at the top of points table with eight points five matches.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE