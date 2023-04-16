IPL 2023: WATCH - 3 players collide in the middle as Trent Boult grabs the CRAZIEST caught & bowled ever

A lot has happened on the cricket field over the years that could be termed crazy, but none come as close to this caught & bowled dismissal by Trent Boult. In the repeat of the last season’s final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad on Sunday evening, left-arm seamer picked GT opener Wriddhiman Saha in the first over as he top-edged one only for three fielders to collide into each other and Trent Boult to catch it eventually.

For those sitting inside the stadium, and those who witnessed it live on TV, this moment was one for the memory.

Meanwhile, earlier in this tournament, CSK’s Ravindra Jadeja affected a stunning caught & bowled dismissal to remove Mumbai Indians’ Cameron Green. The ball was hit so hard that it looked like tearing everything coming its way, but not Jadeja’s hand, which made that catch look so easy.

Coming to the match, Rajasthan won the toss and elected to bowl first. The decision paid dividends as they removed Saha early on. Sai Sudharsan, who has had a dream start this season, hit a few fours. Accompanying him was Gujarat’s star batter Shubman Gill, who also looked in superb touch.

The pair stitched a 27-run stand before a confusion in the middle saw Sai falling short of his ground on 20. Captain Hardik Pandya joined hands with Gill as both looked at ease going about their business.

Following a 5-sun-stand between two, Yuzvendra Chahal provided Rajasthan with a big breakthrough as he removed Gujarat's captain on 28 from 19 balls. South Africa's David Miller came in next.

