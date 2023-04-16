IPL 2023: Venkatesh Iyer's record-breaking 104 goes in vain as Mumbai beat Kolkata by 5 wickets at Wankhede

Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav turned back the clock with retro striking as they helped Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Following Venkatesh Iyer’s record-breaking 105 in the first innings, KKR looked confident in defending 185; however, the start MI got had put them in the driver’s seat from the word go.

After being asked to bat first, KKR lost N Jagadeesan early. Iyer, who had a great start to the season, having scored two fifties in three games before this, looked in sublime touch as he smashed a few boundaries inside the Powerplay. Despite this, the touring KKR side lost three quick wickets in the middle overs.

However, Iyer stood his ground and kept churning out runs at will. As he inched closer to the milestone, he looked a bit nervous; but without much hassle, the left-handed batter completed his maiden hundred in this format. With this, he also became only the second KKR batter after Brendon McCullum to score a century in the IPL. Brendon scored the first ton in IPL in 2008, playing against RCB at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Following Iyer’s wicket, Dre Russ – Andre Russell hammered a few blows and helped his team reach a fighting total of 185 in 20 overs.

Coming in as an impact player, regular skipper Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan provided the home team with a brilliant start, helping them cross the 50-run-mark in the fourth over. KKR’s newest hero with the ball in hand, Suyash Sharma, broke the opening stand as he picked Rohit on 20. The stand-in skipper for this game, Suryakumar Yadav, who has had a torrid time in the middle lately, walked in and showed why he is still the best T20I batter around.

Meanwhile, Kishan hammered everyone, including the great Sunil Narine for 22 runs in his first over as he completed his fifty soon after. He got out to Varun Chakravarthy bowled on 58. The man in form, Tilak Varma, joined SKY, as the pair stitched a 60-run-stand for the third wicket. It was about time before Mumbai hunted down the total, but before that, they lost two wickets in Surya and Nehal Wadhera.

Australian pair Tim David and Cameron Green took care of the formalities as Mumbai won the match with five wickets.

However, this was also Arjun Tendulkar’s debut IPL game.