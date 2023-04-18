IPL 2023: RCB's Virat Kohli fined by BCCI for 'aggressive behaviour' in CSK tie

Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Virat Kohli was fined for being aggressive on the field during the fixture against Chennai Super Kings.

The confirmation about Kohli being fined was given by Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) press release. As per the release, Virat was found guilty of breaching of Article 2.2 of IPL Code of Conduct and he admitted to Level 1 offence as well.

"Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli has been fined 10 percent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

"Kohli admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding," read the BCCI release.

While the BCCI release did not offer any details on which incident specifically Kohli was fined for, he was seen celebrating dismissal of CSK all-rounder Shivam Dube with full zest.

Dube, who played a blinding innings of 27-ball 52, hit two fours and five sixes. During his innings, Dube launched RCB's Wayne Parnell in the 17th over of CSK's innings for a six near mid-wicket area but was caught brilliantly by Mohammed Siraj on the boundary. Kohli, after Dube got out, was seen punching the air and being really energetic about it.

CSK, thanks to Shivam Dube and Devon Conway's 45-ball 83, scored a mammoth 226/6 in 20 overs. For RCB, each bowler took one wicket with Siraj being the most economical one.

During chase, Virat Kohli had a horror outing as he got dismissed on the third ball of RCB's innings after chopping on a ball by Impact Sub Akash Singh. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis (33-ball 62) and Glenn Maxwell (36-ball 76), then brought Bangalore back into the game.