IPL 2023: MS Dhoni can prolong his career with Impact Player rule, opines CSK bowling coach Dwayne Bravo

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) reached their tenth IPL final as they went past defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) by 15 runs in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023 on Tuesday (May 23). Hosting the formidable GT franchise, the Yellow Army rode on Ruturaj Gaikwad's 44-ball 60 to post 172 for 7 and dismissed Gujarat for 157 on the last ball of the match. With this, CSK entered their tenth finale; the most by any team in IPL history.

After the clash, the Chennai fans stayed back in the stadium as they wanted to hear their beloved Thala Dhoni in the post-match presentation. As IPL 2023 is widely speculated to be Dhoni's last season, the Chennai fans were emotional as he might have played his last at the venue, with the final to be held in Ahmedabad on Sunday (May 28). Dhoni was asked whether he played his last game in Chennai and if he plans to return for IPL 2024 and the 41-year-old remained tight lipped as he will take a call closer to the upcoming mini auction, later this year.

However, CSK bowling coach and former all-rounder Dwayne Bravo is confident that Dhoni will feature in IPL 2024 and claimed that the Impact Player rule can prolong his career. 'MS Dhoni can keep prolonging his career' “100 percent (will he return to play for CSK in 2024?), especially with the Impact Player rule. He can keep prolonging his career. We bat really deep. I think the likes of Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube, these guys make a huge difference. So you don’t require much from MS. But his ability to keep us calm while the team is under pressure is unmatched,” said Bravo wpeaking to Star Sports after Qualifier 1.

At the post-match presentation, broadcaster Harsha Bhogle asked Dhoni about his IPL future. To this, the CSK captain said, "I don't know. I have 8-9 months to decide. The small auction will be around December. So why to take that headache right now? I have ample time to decide. But, I will always be there for CSK whether it's in the playing form or sitting somewhere outside."