IPL 2023: MS Dhoni offers update on his future after CSK beat GT in first qualifier - WATCH
Story highlights
The question around Dhoni's participation in future IPLs has been asked throughout the season with the veteran player having issues with his knees. Dhoni, at the post-match presentation, also agreed that IPL has taken a heavy-toll on him.
The question around Dhoni's participation in future IPLs has been asked throughout the season with the veteran player having issues with his knees. Dhoni, at the post-match presentation, also agreed that IPL has taken a heavy-toll on him.
Chennai Super Kings won the first qualifier against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and reached the final record 10th time in the league history. After the win, CSK skipper Dhoni was asked about his future in the league and the wicketkeeper-batsman continues to be non-committal on the issue.
The question around Dhoni's participation in future IPLs has been asked throughout the season with the veteran player having issues with his knees. Dhoni, at the post-match presentation, also agreed that IPL has taken a heavy-toll on him.
What did Dhoni say about his future?
"I don't know, I have eight to nine months to decide, the small auction may be around December, so why take that headache right now? I have ample time to decide," said Dhoni after CSK beat GT.
"I will always be there for CSK, whether that is in the playing form or sitting somewhere outside...I don't really know. Frankly, it takes a heavy toll. I have been out of home for literally four months. January 31 was when I got out of the house, finished my work, and started practicing from 2nd or 3rd of March. It takes a lot, but I have ample time to decide," he added.
The Chennai Super Kings Captain - MS Dhoni answers 𝗧𝗛𝗔𝗧 question again 😉#TATAIPL | #Qualifier1 | #GTvCSK | @msdhoni | @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/drlIpcg5Q5— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 23, 2023
Also Read: MS Dhoni's CSK battles past GT by 15 runs to reach record 10th final
Qualifier 1 vs GT
CSK will now play in the IPL final on May 28, 2023 against one of the three teams - Gujarat, Lucknow Super Giants or Mumbai Indians. In the match against GT at Chennai, Gujarat won the toss and elected to field first.
CSK openers, who have been in great form throughout the season, made merry of the decision taken by GT and added 87 runs for the first wicket. Some quick wickets threatened to derail CSK's progress but cameos from Ambati Rayudu (17 of 9) and Ravindra Jadeja (22 off 16) took CSK to 172/7 in 20 overs.
Gujarat didn't have a great start as they lost their first wicket for 22 but were going good before David Miller and Shubman Gill, who top scored for GT with 42, were sent back in space of three balls. GT could never recover from there and eventually lost the game by 15 runs despite Rashid Khan's 16-ball 30.
CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad was adjudged Player of the Match for his innings of 60 off just 34 balls. GT, however, have another shot at making it to the final when they take on the winner of Mumbai Indians and Lucknow in the second qualifier.