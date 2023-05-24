IPL 2023: MS Dhoni offers update on his future after CSK beat GT in first qualifier - WATCH

Chennai Super Kings won the first qualifier against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and reached the final record 10th time in the league history. After the win, CSK skipper Dhoni was asked about his future in the league and the wicketkeeper-batsman continues to be non-committal on the issue.

The question around Dhoni's participation in future IPLs has been asked throughout the season with the veteran player having issues with his knees. Dhoni, at the post-match presentation, also agreed that IPL has taken a heavy-toll on him. What did Dhoni say about his future? "I don't know, I have eight to nine months to decide, the small auction may be around December, so why take that headache right now? I have ample time to decide," said Dhoni after CSK beat GT.

CSK openers, who have been in great form throughout the season, made merry of the decision taken by GT and added 87 runs for the first wicket. Some quick wickets threatened to derail CSK's progress but cameos from Ambati Rayudu (17 of 9) and Ravindra Jadeja (22 off 16) took CSK to 172/7 in 20 overs.

Gujarat didn't have a great start as they lost their first wicket for 22 but were going good before David Miller and Shubman Gill, who top scored for GT with 42, were sent back in space of three balls. GT could never recover from there and eventually lost the game by 15 runs despite Rashid Khan's 16-ball 30.