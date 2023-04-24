IPL 2023: After Venkatesh Prasad, another ex-seamer bashes KL Rahul for not showing intent, praises Rahane

KL Rahul has come under scrutiny following his unimpressive knocks in IPL 2023, more so for not showing intent and playing at a strike rate, which is questionable for an opener in this format. On the other hand, out of favour Test veteran Ajinkya Rahane has found form at the right time. Against KKR at Eden Gardens, the 34-year-old slammed a 29-ball 71, which included six fours and five sixes, striking at 244.83.

While Rahane’s innings earned him praises, the fans, even the former cricketers, have come out and bashed Rahul for not delivering to his potential. Earlier, former India seamer Venkatesh Prasad blasted KL Rahul for not showing any intent during the Border-Gavaskar series, after which he got dropped, and Gill got picked; this, however, didn’t end here as Prasad again tweeted about Rahul’s inability to strike at a quicker rate in the Powerplay overs after Lucknow Super Giant bottled a chase against Gujarat Titans despite being in a winning position for the most part of second innings.

Bottling a run chase when 30 needed of 35 balls with 9 wickets in hand requires some baffling batting. Happened with Punjab in 2020 on few ocassions losing games they should have won easily. As brilliant as Guj were with ball & Hardik smart with his captaincy, brainless from Lko — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 22, 2023 ×

Meanwhile, after Rahane produced the innings of the IPL 2023 the other night, social media went crazy and showered praises on him, which also included another former

India pacer Dodda Ganesh. While Ganesh wrote that if a batter shows intent, he can achieve anything, he took a sly dig at Rahul, adding if only KL could understand this.

He tweeted, “Rahane 👏🏻 he has shown that with intent you can do wonders. If only KL Rahul understood this 😃 #IPL2023”

Rahane 👏🏻 he has shown that with intent you can do wonders. If only KL Rahul understood this 😃 #IPL2023 — Dodda Ganesh | ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ (@doddaganesha) April 23, 2023 ×

Earlier, against Rajasthan Royals and GT, Rahul played two back-to-back first-over maidens, attaining an unwanted record to his name. Opening alongside Kyle Mayers, who is turning heads with his run of form, KL has struggled to do the same, though he is among runs. Versus Rajasthan, he scored a 32-ball 39, while against Gujarat, he scored a fifty (68 off 61 balls) but couldn’t help his team cross the line.

Elsewhere, CSK has unearthed a new version of Rahane, who has scored 209 runs in five matches at an average of 52.25 and a whopping strike-rate of 199.05.