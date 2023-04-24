IPL 2023: 'Best yet to come,' says CSK's Ajinkya Rahane after 29-ball 71 against KKR

Chennai Super Kings batsman Ajinkya Rahane has turned heads with his form this season. On Sunday against KKR, Rahane tore apart Kolkata bowling as he smashed 71 not out off just 29 balls, hitting six fours and five sixes. The right-hand batsman credits his batting to clear mindset but says that his best is yet to come.

"Just a clear mindset and nothing else. If that's right, you can do anything and so just wanted to keep my mind clear. The prep before the season was very good. Ball was stopping and the pitch was a little sticky, but the outfield was fast and one side was small. Ruturaj batted very well and I just wanted to be positive. I enjoyed all the knocks this season and I feel my best is yet to come. Great learning to play under MS. Played under him at India and playing under him at CSK for the first time. Whatever he says, you listen," said Rahane at the post match presentation.

Also Watch: Mohammed Siraj clean bowls Jos Buttler with a jaffa in RCB vs RR

Rahane came into bat at number three after Ruturaj Gaikwad was dismissed on a peach of a delivery by KKR spinner Suyash Sharma. The batsman added 36 runs for the second with Devon Conway, who scored a brilliant 40-ball 56. After Conway's dismissal, Rahane joined forces with Shivam Dube and the duo added 85 runs in 32 balls.

Dube was eventually dismissed for a 21-ball 50 but Rahane carried on, adding 38 runs with Ravindra Jadeja, who played a cameo of 8-ball 18, in just 11 balls. Thanks to Rahane's blistering innings, CSK posted their highest ever score of 235/4 in 20 overs. Have a look at some of his sixes here:

This was Rahane's second fifty of the season after scoring 61 off 27 in his first match of the season against Mumbai Indians. Rahane has scored 209 runs this season so far with two fifties and at a mind-numbing strike rate of 199. He also has an average of 52.25 this season.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE