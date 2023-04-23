IPL 2023: Mohammed Siraj clean bowls Jos Buttler with a jaffa in RCB vs RR - WATCH

Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler Mohammed Siraj is in top form this IPL season with 12 wickets in six matches and bowled RR's Jos Buttler for his 13th wicket in Royals' first over of the chase.



The bowl was full and straight angling in with Buttler's feet not moving at all. The bowl came in bit and snuck past the gap between Buttler's bat and pad, uprooting the middle stump. Have a look at the video here:

𝙍𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙜𝙝 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙙𝙚𝙛𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚 🔥🔥



An extraordinary delivery THAT 💪🏻@mdsirajofficial cleans up Jos Buttler and continues his habit of striking early for @RCBTweets!



The wicket definitely jolted Royals chase plans but Yashasvi Jaiswal then joined the forces with Devdutt Padikkal and the duo added 98 runs for the second wicket. David Willey came back in the attack and took Padikkal out after the batsman scored 52 off 34.

Earlier, Bangalore lost the toss and were sent to bat first by Royals' Captain Sam. The decision proved correct instantly as Trent Boult removed RCB skipper Virat Kohli on the very first ball of the match, trapping him LBW. The bowler appealed in full confidence and the umpire obliged by giving Kohli out after a it of thinking. Kohli, however, didn't challenge the decision and walked back immediately after the decision. It was also his 100th wicket in the Indian Premier League.

RCB then promoted Shahbaz Nadeem at number three in a strange move but Boult took him out too. Maxwell and du Plessis then joined forces and added 127 for the third wicket. Du Plessis was the third wicket to fall after scoring 62 off 39 balls. Maxwell departed soon on a team score of 156, having scored 77 off 44 balls. RCB's innings lost the steam after that as they could score only 189/9 in their 20 overs.

For Royals, Trent Boult and Sandeep Sharma took two wickets apiece while spinners Ravi Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal took one each. RR effected three run outs in the RCB's innings.

