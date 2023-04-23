IPL 2023: RR's Trent Boult traps RCB's Virat Kohli LBW on first ball for a duck

Rajasthan Royals bowler Trent Boult, in a fine display of swing bowling, sent back RCB skipper Virat Kohli on a first-ball duck. Rajasthan had won the toss and elected to bowl first in Bengaluru which Boult proved a right decision immediately.

The ball was pitched on the middle and leg stump which came on sharply and Kohli tried to work it towards the mid-wicket area. The batsman, who has had problems in the past against left-handed swing bowlers, failed to make the contact as the ball went past his bat and hit him on the back leg.

The bowler appealed in full confidence and the umpire obliged by giving Kohli out after a it of thinking. Kohli, however, didn't challenge the decision and walked back immediately after the decision. It was also his 100th wicket in the Indian Premier League.

As for Trent Boult, the Kiwi is known for extraction swing early on and has taken the wicket in the over multiple times in the ongoing IPL season as well. In five matches he has played before the one against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday, he has taken seven wickets so far.

In Royals' season opener itself against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Boult took two wickets in the very first over as he sent back Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi. He went wicketless in the next match against the Punjab Kings though.

In the Royals' third match of the season against the Delhi Capitals, however, Boult roared back in style as he took two wicket once again in the first over itself. Prithvi Shaw and Manish Pandey were his victims this time and he finished the game with 3/29 in his four overs.

Against the Gujarat Titans in the next match, Boult sent back Wriddhiman Saha on the third ball of his and Titans innings' first over. It was only the last match against the Lucknow Super Giants where Boult took his only wicket in the game in the 12th over of the inning.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE