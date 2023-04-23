IPL 2023: MI's Rohit surpasses MS Dhoni in ELITE list with three sixes against Punjab Kings | Read

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma created history in the match against Punjab Kings during his innings of 27-ball 44. Rohit hit four fours and three huge sixes in his innings to help lay the platform for Mumbai while chasing 215.

Rohit, with this three sixes, became the first Indian batter in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to record 250 sixes. The MI skipper first hit Arshdeep Sing for a maximum on the last ball of the fourth over before smacking Sam Curran in the next over. Rohit, for his last six of the day, hit former Mumbai spinner Rahul Chahar out of the park in the ninth over of the innings.

Rohit surpassed MS Dhoni, who has 235 sixes in 240 matches, to become the Indian with most sixes in the IPL. The Mumbai batsman reached the milestone in his 233rd match. Leading the overall list is West Indian great Chris Gayle with 357 sixes in 142 IPL matches, followed by South African AB de Villiers with 251 maximums in 184 matches. Rohit is third on the list now with Dhoni on the fourth place. Virat Kohli completes top five with 229 sixes in as many IPL matches.

Rohit eventually was dismissed in the 10th over on a team score of 84. Mumbai, in the end, fell short by 13 runs in a run-fest at Wankhede Stadium despite a valiant effort from skipper Rohit Sharma, Cam Green and Suryakumar Yadav.

Chasing a mammoth 215, Rohit started well and after his departure, Surya and Cam Green added 75 in six over for the third wicket. Once Surya got out as MI's fourth wicket with Mumbai on 182 in 17.4 overs, needing 33 runs in 14 balls, their innings dwindled.

Mumbai's Tim David, however, kept them in the game with 25 not out off 13 but Arshdeep Singh's last over where he took two wickets on two balls, saw Kings' home.

