IPL 2023: Arshdeep Singh's double jolt to Mumbai Indians cost THIS staggering amount | Know More

Arshdeep Singh was at his fluent best when on Saturday, April 22 when produced a matching-winning spell to guide Punjab Kings (PBKS) to their fourth win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season against Mumbai Indians. During the contest, Arshdeep scalped two wickets in the final over, where he broke the stump not once but twice. The LED middle stump was demolished twice by Arshdeep saw PBKS run away with the game and secure a famous 13-run win.

How much did the LED stump demolishing cost?

On the third ball of the 20th over Arshdeep scalped Tilak Varma (3) and demolished his middle stump to bring curtains on the Mumbai batter. He repeated the trick on the very ball against Nehal Wadhera (0) and was a hat-trick. On both occasions, the middle stump was broken and cost IPL management a big money.

It is reported that a pair of LED stump costs $40,000 which is INR 32.81 lakh which raised eyebrows for many IPL fans. The specially prepared stump has a microphone installed on it along with a camera to aid the third umpire and the broadcasters.

What happened in the contest?

MI did not have the best start to their innings as they started their run chase of 215 when Ishan Kishan (1) was dismissed in the second over. However, skipper Rohit Sharma (44) and Cameron Green (67 off 43) helped Mumbai mount a smart chase. Rohit was dismissed in the 10th over after which Suryakumar Yadav (57 off 26) joined the party and almost helped Mumbai to a win. However, Suryakumar was dismissed in the 18th over which saw a major change in momentum.

With 16 to defend in the final over, Arshdeep Singh was the hero of the match for PBKS as he kept Tim David away from the strike. In extraordinary events, he dismissed Tilak Varma (3) and Nehal Wadhera (0) on back-to-back deliveries and broke the stump on both occasions. In the final over he only gave away two runs and guided PBKS to a famous win.

