IPL 2022: MS Dhoni's last-ball 4, Mukesh Choudhary's 3-fer takes CSK to 3-wicket win over MI

Mumbai Indians (MI) versus Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has been referred to as the El Clasico of IPL since time immemorial. Match 33 of the IPL 2022 edition saw a winless MI take on defending champions and four-time winners CSK, just a position above bottom-ranked Mumbai, in a thrilling encounter before the Yellow Army fought till the very last ball to emerge on top courtesy MS Dhoni's masterclass finish.

Opting to bowl first, Ravindra Jadeja-led CSK had a dream start at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai on Thursday evening (April 21). Mukesh Choudhary's 3 for 19 rocked MI's top-order as they were soon reduced to 23-3 and 47-4 in no time. Rohit achieved an unwanted record with most ducks in IPL after a two-ball dismissal. The likes of Ishan Kishan, and Dewald Brevis couldn't do much as Suryakumar Yadav fell for a good-looking 32.

While wickets tumbled left, right and centre, CSK's fielding weren't upto the mark as the likes of Dhoni missed a stumping whereas captain Jadeja missed a few sitters. Eventually, Tilak Verma's 51 not out and handy cameos from Kieron Pollard-Jaydev Unadkat propelled MI to 155-7 in 20 overs. Along with Mukesh, Dwayne Bravo also chipped in with two key wickets.

In reply, CSK lost Ruturaj Gaikwad on the first ball of the run-chase. Daniel Sams struck at regular intervals to unsettle Chennai. Robin Uthappa, playing his 200th IPL game, played a chancy inning (25-ball 30) whereas Ambati Rayudu's 35-ball 40 held CSK innings. Dan Sams returned and removed Rayudu, in-form Shivam Dube whereas debutant Hrithik Shokeen held one end with his smart variations.

From 88 for 3, CSK were reduced to 106 for 6. Skipper Jadeja's poor form continued as the onus fell on Dwaine Pretorious and Dhoni. The South African also played his part, with two handy boundaries off Jasprit Bumrah, before passing on the baton to Dhoni, with 16 needed off the last four balls.

Dhoni looked in decent touch before the last over. However, he upped his game effortlessly in the last over against one of his favourite bowlers, Jaydev Unadkat. Dhoni went deep into the crease, anticipated the slower ones and bouncers to smash 6, 4, 2, 4 and take CSK past the finish line on the final delivery. The former Chennai captain remained unbeaten on 28 (13)* as the defending champions attained two crucial points.

Mumbai, on the other hand, is very much out of contention and have now achieved the worst-ever start by a team in an IPL season (with seven losses on the trot).