IPL 2022: MS Dhoni on cusp of joining Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan in T20 elite list

MS Dhoni is on the cusp of joining an elite list as defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face newcomers Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Thursday.

Dhoni is just 15 runs away from joining Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina and Robin Uthappa in the list of Indian cricketers who have completed 7000 runs in T20s. Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Kohli leads the list with 10,326 runs in the shortest format of the sport followed by Rohit (9936 runs) and Punjab Kings opener Dhawan with 8818 runs.

The two other names in the list are – former CSK batsman Suresh Raina who has 8654 runs under his belt and Dhoni’s current teammate Robin Uthappa who has scored 7070 runs in his T20 career.

Dhoni was the top-scorer for CSK in their season opener against Kolkata Knight Riders as he scored his first half-century in almost three years to steady the innings after an early collapse. However, that was not enough as KKR marched on to a five-wicket victory thanks to Ajinkya Rahane’s batting.

During the encounter, Dhoni also became the oldest cricketer to score an IPL fifty surpassing Rahul Dravid’s record when he scored 65 off 51 deliveries against Delhi Daredevils in 2013.

Oldest Indian to score an IPL fifty:

40y 262d - MS Dhoni v KKR, 2022

40y 116d - Rahul Dravid v DC, 2013

39y 362d - Sachin Tendulkar v DC, 2013

Dhoni stepped down as CSK skipper ahead of IPL 2022 and passed the baton on Ravindra Jadeja.