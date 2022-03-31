Universe Boss' show not over yet! Chris Gayle kicks off preparations for IPL 2023 - see pic

Chris Gayle, one of the biggest T20 names, sprung a huge surprise when he didn't register for the IPL 2022 mega auction, which was held in mid-February. Having been someone who has missed some international fixtures in order to take part in T20 leagues worldwide, Universe Boss' absence from IPL 2022 led to speculations that the swashbuckling opener's IPL career has come to an end.

Nonetheless, the 42-year-old cricketer isn't going anywhere. Recently, Gayle shared an Instagram story where he can be seen sweating it out at the gym and revealed that he is preparing for IPL 2023. Here's Gayle's story:

ALSO READ | From Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli to AB de Villiers - Superstar batters with most IPL hundreds

ALSO READ | Updated IPL 2022 points table after Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore game

For the unversed, Gayle is an IPL legend. He has represented the likes of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in his glittering IPL career, amassing 4,965 runs at 39.72 and a strike rate of 148.96. Gayle is the seventh-highest run-getter overall; third-most runs among foreign players in the IPL. In addition, he has as many as six IPL tons (most by any batter).

Gayle was part of the PBKS squad since 2018, however, he wasn't a regular in the playing XI in the last two seasons before he withdrew from the second and final leg of IPL 2021, citing bio-bubble fatigue. It will be interesting to see which team acquires his services if he returns for IPL 2023.