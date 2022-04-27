IPL 2022: 'If he flops for one or two matches....' - Former India pacer opines on Virat Kohli's poor form

Virat Kohli's form has been a huge concern for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2022. In nine outings, the 33-year-old former RCB captain has amassed only 128 runs at a dismal average of 16. On Tuesday evening (April 26), when RCB locked horns with the Rajasthan Royals (RR), many felt Kohli would turn it around with a big knock.

While Kohli was involved in decision-making and was constantly talking with the bowlers during RR's innings, after they were asked to bat first in match 39 at the MCA Stadium, Pune, the veteran cricketer failed to live upto expectations with the bat. He came out to open the RCB innings along with skipper Faf du Plessis. However, he couldn't move past his barren run, returning with an unimpressive 10-ball 9.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, former India and RCB pacer RP Singh opined on Kohli's struggles. He feels that RCB will look at resting Kohli if he flops for one or two matches. "Team management and Kohli are both trying, it is not like they are not. But he is far away from hitting good form. If he flops for one or two matches, RCB will look at resting him, give him a break," he said.

On the other hand, former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri has openly advised Kohli to pull out of IPL 2022 in order to have some rest and return to scoring ways for Team India. His poor form is a cause of concern for Indian cricket team as well, with the T20 World Cup set to be held later this year in Australia. His last international ton came in late 2019, hence, time is running out for King Kohli.

Talking about RCB-RR clash, Faf du Plessis & Co. lost the game by 29 runs after failing to chase a moderate 145-run target set by Rajasthan. While RR are now the table toppers after this win, RCB is at the fifth position in the points table.