IPL 2022: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli cheer for MI ahead of crucial match against DC

It is extremely rare to see cricketers supporting some other franchise in the Indian Premier League but with the playoff hopes in the balance, Mumbai Indians will be enjoying the support of all Royal Challengers Bangalore players and fans as they take on Delhi Capitals on Saturday. RCB are currently in fourth position with 16 points and a win for MI will mean that DC will manage only 14 points. But a win for DC will effectively end the rate because of the high net run rate for Rishabh Pant & Co.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis and star batsman Virat Kohli made it clear that after they will be cheering Mumbai Indians in the game and also backed skipper Rohit Sharma to perform for his side.

"There are a couple of blue hats floating around our dressing room for the next couple of days. I am banking on Rohit (Sharma) to go big," Faf said in an interview after RCB's win over Gujarat Titans.

"We have two more supporters for Mumbai Indians on the 21st, not just two, I think 25 more supporters," Kohli, who scored a fifty, said while speaking to Faf after the game.

It was a welcome half century for Kohli who stitched together a 115-run stand with Faf for the opening wicket to make life easy for RCB against Gujarat Titans. Maxwell played a quickfire 18-ball-40 later in the match as RCB won their final game of the group stages. Earlier, Josh Hazlewood took two wickets to restrict GT to 168/5 in 20 overs despite Hardik Pandya’s fighting half century.