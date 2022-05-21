IPL 2022: Fan breaches security to meet MS Dhoni during RR vs CSK match - WATCH

The fanfare surrounding MS Dhoni is the same irrespective of the venue and the Chennai Super Kings skipper is well known for enjoying a passionate following among cricket fans. Dhoni has won three major titles with the Indian cricket team and four Indian Premier League (IPL) titles with Chennai Super Kings which catapulted him to superstardom across the country. The fandom was evident once on Friday as a fan breached the security to meet Dhoni during the IPL encounter.

During the match between CSK and Rajasthan Royals at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, it was a sea of yellow once again despite Dhoni & Co having no chance of making the playoffs. The supporters were once again to support CSK with Dhoni’s future in doubt. However, Dhoni made it clear at the toss that he will be back to lead the four-time champions in 2023.

Being asked about the big query by Ian Bishop, Dhoni was quick to respond and said, "Definitely, because it will be unfair not to say thank you to Chennai. Won't be nice to do that to CSK fans.

During the match, a fan was able to dodge the security of the stadium and run inside to meet Dhoni. However, the umpires acted as a cover and did not allow him to reach the CSK skipper and the fan was quickly captured and taken away by the guards present at the Brabourne Stadium.

CSK were defeated once again as they ended their disappointing season with just eight points and Dhoni scored just 26 runs from 28 balls in an innings which was not convincing enough.