'Pathetic comment': Sunil Gavaskar slammed for distasteful remark on Shimron Hetmyer and his wife

Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 5 wickets in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 to consolidate their spot in the top two on the points table. Rajasthan Royals are now set to finish second and will have two shots at reaching the final of the tournament.

It was a brilliant all-round performance by the Royals, who managed to restrict CSK on a moderate total of 150 runs despite a fiery knock of 93 runs off 57 balls from Moeen Ali before Yashasvi Jaiswal and R Ashwin shone with the bat to take them over the line comfortably in the run chase.

While R Ashwin's all-round show stole the show, the match was also marred with controversy after former India captain Sunil Gavaskar made a distasteful remark on RR batter Shimron Hetmyer and his wife. RR welcomed back Hetmyer against CSK after he travelled back home for the birth of his first child and missed the last couple of games for his team.

As Hetmyer arrived in the middle during RR's run chase, Gavaskar made a shocking remark in the commentary box, inviting flak from all corners. "Hetmyer's wife delivered, will Hetmyer deliver for the Royals now?" - Gavaskar said during commentary leaving fans fuming on social media.

He was slammed by many for the distasteful comment with many also requesting Star Sports - the official broadcaster to take action against Gavaskar. Here is a look at how fans reacted to Gavskar's distasteful comment for Hetmyer and his wife -

Pathetic comment by sunil gavaskar



Earlier he passed a nasty comment on virat & anushka



Today he is taking dig at hetmyer his wife delivered will he deliver he known for sneeky remarks against women such alow @StarSportsIndia shame?? Why to having such person on ct box?? — яαℓ (@Better_thn__you) May 20, 2022 ×

Sunil Gavaskar: "Hetmyer's wife delivered, will he deliver now?"



I don't even know how to react #IPL2022 — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) May 20, 2022 ×

'So' called legend Sunil gavaskar some words during commentary today-: "Now Hetmyer's wife has delievered, now he has to deliver today". Are you kidding me?? These are the words of a commentator who is commentating in world's best league. That's Pathetic. — Vaibhav Mishra (@heyy_vaibhav) May 20, 2022 ×

What was that comment from Sunil Gavaskar??

Such a shameless guy he is🫥



( Shimron's wife delivered Can he deliver for royals) - Sunil Gavaskar



He should be banned from commentary.#RRvsCSK #sunilgavaskar #CricketLive #hetmyer — Mayank Sharma (@_mayank_pandat) May 20, 2022 ×

The cringe from Gavaskar on commentary - "Hetmyer's wife delivered, the question is will he deliver now". Wow! #CSKvsRR #IPL2022 — Puneet (@RidikulusMuggle) May 20, 2022 ×

Talking abot the game, Hetmyer, who came out to bat at number six, couldn't contribute much with the bat as he was dismissed by CSK spinner Prashant Solanki after scoring just 6 runs off 7 balls. However, Ashwin and Riyan Paraga shared an unbeaten stand of 39 runs for the 5th wicket after Hetmyer's departure to take RR over the line.

With the win, Rajasthan Royals moved to the second spot on the points table and will now take on Gujarat Titans in the 1st Qualifier for a place in the final. The loser will get another chance to reach the final in the second Qualifier.