IPL 2022: Dwaine Pretorius for Chris Jordan? Predicting CSK's XI for marquee clash versus MI

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have their task cut out in a bid to stay alive in the playoffs race in IPL 2022 edition. The Ravindra Jadeja-led Yellow Army have not hit the ground running so far in the 15th season of the IPL, with only one win from six games.

The defending champions and four-time winners CSK got off the mark with a win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) -- in what was their fifth encounter -- and were on top versus Gujarat Titans (GT), in defence of a competitive 171, before David Miller-Rashid Khan's blitz took Gujarat past the finish line. While Chennai's batting has been expressive, their bowling has continued to let them down in crunch situations. Given they are facing arch-rivals and five-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI), who are the only team yet to get off the mark in IPL 2022, CSK will churn out their best XI to get the better of Mumbai on Thursday evening (April 21).

Predicting CSK's XI versus MI

With Ruturaj Gaikwad finally getting some runs under his belt in the game versus Gujarat, Robin Uthappa and he will continue to don the opening slots. Moeen Ali will follow suit at No. 3 with Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni, skipper Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo to form the middle and lower order. Chris Jordan was highly-expensive versus Gujarat, returning with 3.5-0-58-0, and looks set to make way for South African all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius -- who should never have been dropped in the first place as per many experts.

Mukesh Choudhary and Maheesh Theekshana will continue to hold onto their respective spots and hope to strike with a few wickets in the powerplay overs, the nemesis of CSK this season.

CSK's predicted XI vs MI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (c), Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Mahesh Theekshana