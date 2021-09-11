IPL 2021: Sherfane Rutherford replaces Jonny Bairstow in Sunrisers Hyderabad's squad

West Indies player Sherfane Rutherford will replace England's Jonny Bairstow in the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021), announced Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday (September 11).

"The explosive Caribbean is now a #Riser! Sherfane Rutherford will replace Jonny Bairstow in our squad for the second phase of #IPL2021 #OrangeArmy #OrangeOrNothing," Sunrisers Hyderabad tweeted.

Bairstow pulled out ahead of the resumption of the 14th edition of the season along with Punjab Kings batsman Dawid Malan and Delhi Capitals all-rounder Chris Woakes due to personal reasons.

The 14th season of the cash-rich league was halted midway in May this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

The England and India players were supposed to fly into UAE from Manchester together in a bubble to bubble transfer but COVID-19 cases in the visitors' camp forced IPL teams to make their own arrangements.

The fifth Test between India and England was also postponed indefinitely after a junior physio Yogesh Parmar tested positive for the virus ahead of the game.

Other members of India's support staff, including head Ravi Shastri, were already in quarantine after they tested positive for the virus during the fourth Test at the Oval.

(With inputs from agencies)