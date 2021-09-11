IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav arrive in Abu Dhabi

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma, pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav along with their families arrived in UAE on Saturday (September 11) to play the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

The trio was in the UK for India's five-match Test series against England of which the fifth and final being cancelled due to the emergence of COVID-19 cases in the Indian camp. The series tied at 2-1 in India's favour with the result of fifth remains unclear.

After arriving in UAE, the players will now undergo six days of quarantine and then will link up with the Mumbai Indians squad.

The official site of the franchise released a statement, which read, "Mumbai Indians flew in three of its Indian contingent members, captain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav, to Abu Dhabi on a private charter flight."

"The trio, along with their families, arrived today morning and will now undergo 6 days hard quarantine, starting today as per the IPL’s guidelines," it added.

"All members had returned negative RT PCR results before departure. A new RT PCR test was undertaken upon arrival at Abu Dhabi, which came out negative as well, "it further added. \

The franchise also shared some pictures of its official Twitter handle, here's a look at them:

The 14th season of the IPL, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.