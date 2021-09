From Harshal Patel to Chris Morris: Best bowling spells of IPL 2021

While the first half of IPL 2021 saw some amazing knocks with the bat, some bowlers proved themselves with their match-changing hauls. We have a look at the bowlers who turned the fortune of matches in IPL 2021 in India with their tight spells and big scalps:

5/27 -- Harshal Patel (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

In IPL 2021, Harshal Patel was given the responsibility to keep the run flow in check. The pace all-rounder was able to grab his opportunity with both hands as he scalped five wickets and conceded only 27 runs in the opening match against Mumbai Indians in Chennai. The 30-year-old used the slower ball and yorker to good effect. It was a memorable match for Patel, who got the first five-wicket haul of the tournament and hit the winning runs on the last ball to complete a Bangalore win. He is also the orange cap holder with 17 wickets in the seven matches for Bangalore.

(Photograph:Twitter)