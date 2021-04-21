IPL 2021- PBKS skipper KL Rahul shatters Virat Kohli's massive record

Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul on Wednesday shattered Virat Kohli's record during the Indian Premier League match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chepauk on Wednesday.

The wicketkeeper-batsman became the fastest Indian to breach the 5000-run mark in T20 cricket. The Punjab Kings captain took 143 innings to cross the 5000-mark, whereas, Kolhi, who held the record previously, took 167 innings.

The overall list, KL Rahul stand second behind his PBKS teammate Chris Gayle, who took 132 innings to go past the 5,000 mark.

Despite this achievement, KL's Punjab Kings suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Punjab Kings were bundled out on 120 runs by the SRH bowlers. Warner and Co. chased the low score with nine wickets in hand.

With this win, the Orange Army ended their three-match losing streak and opened their account in IPL 2021, whereas, Punjab Kings have gone to the bottom of the table after suffering their third consecutive loss.