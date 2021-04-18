From Harbhajan-Sreesanth slap gate to MS Dhoni's anger: Top IPL controversies through the years

From IPL spot-fixing scandal to Ashwin's 'Mankad' row, from Sreesanth's slap gate to MS Dhoni's wide controversy, India's cash-rich cricket league has seen it all.

2008 Harbhajan-Sreesanth slap gate

In IPL's first edition, Indian fast bowler Sreesanth of Punjab team was slapped by spinner Harbhajan Singh, who was the captain of Mumbai at the time.

The incident was highlighted Sreesanth was caught by TV cameras crying on the field before the presentation ceremony.

His teammates and Punjab's coach Tom Moody was upset after the incident and termed Harbhajan's behaviour "unacceptable".

While Sreesanth later downplayed the incident saying he had no complaints against Harbhajan who was "like an elder brother" to him.

However, Harbhajan was banned from the remainder of the tournament and IPL prohibited the spinner from collecting his salary after finding him guilty.

Even BCCI banned Harbhajan for five ODIs after investigating the matter separately.

(Photograph:AFP)