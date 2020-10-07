IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals' Steve Smith latest skipper fined for slow over-rate

Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith has become the third Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 captain to be fined for slow-over rate following their defeat to Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. Mumbai Indians defeated Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs with the latter being bowled out for 136 despite Jos Buttler’s cracking 70-run knock.

Smith was fined $1,600 for slow over-rate under IPL code of conduct after Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli and Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer was fined the same amount.

The defeat to Mumbai Indians was the third in a row for the Rajasthan Royals with the Steve Smith-led outfit desperate to get back to winning ways.

Meanwhile, Stokes has arrived in Dubai from New Zealand, where he was with his ailing father, and now is undergoing a six-day quarantine and will now be able to play before Saturday.

“I think losing wickets early doesn't help, we haven't been able to get off to a good start in the last three games. Outside of Jos and Archer at the end, we have a bit of work to do on our batting. He (Stokes) is not out till the 10th I think. He is not too far away, hopefully we can get a few wins before he's back and then gain momentum. I don't think we need to panic too much, it is just about implementing our plans and playing some good cricket for longer. We haven't been able to do that in the last three games and we have to turn it around quickly. Hopefully get a bit of momentum,” said Steve Smith after the match.

