IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad name replacement bowler after Bhuvneshwar's injury

Sunrisers Hyderabad faced a setback when their lead bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar was ruled out of this year's IPL due to a hip injury that he suffered during the last match of Sunrisers against Chennai Super Kings, as reported by ANI.

"Bhuvneshwar will not be able to take further part in the IPL 2020 as he has been ruled out with a hip injury. A big blow for sure as he is someone who leads the bowling unit and is also an integral part of the leadership group on the ground," a source in the team said.

However, Sunrisers have announced their replacement. Kumar will be replaced by Prithvi Raj Yarra.

"Bhuvneshwar Kumar is ruled out of #Dream11IPL 2020 due to injury. We wish him a speedy recovery! Prithvi Raj Yarra will replace Bhuvi for the remainder of the season," Sunrisers Hyderabad wrote on their twitter handle.

The new bowler has scalped 39 wickets in 11 first-class matches, is expected to join the Sunrisers squad soon in the UAE.

Sunrisers are next up against Kings XI Punjab on Thursday.