SRH's Bhuvneshwar Kumar and DC's Amit Mishra ruled out of IPL 2020 due to injury

Delhi Capital's Amit Mishra and Sunrisers Hyderabad's Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been ruled out of IPL 2020 after being injured.

Also read: IPL 2020, RCB vs DC: Preview, stats, and players to watch out for

Leg-spinner Mishra suffered a tendon injury during the match against KKR which was played on Saturday.

Sunrisers' lead pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was also ruled out of the tournament due to a hip injury that he suffered during the last match of Sunrisers against Chennai Super Kings, as reported by ANI.

"Bhuvneshwar will not be able to take further part in the IPL 2020 as he has been ruled out with a hip injury. A big blow for sure as he is someone who leads the bowling unit and is also an integral part of the leadership group on the ground," a source in the team said.

Both the bowlers have played crucial roles for their respective teams this season.

Delhi are set to face Royal Challengers tonight, and Mishra's injury has definitely left a dent on their bowling side. In fact, Royal Challenger's Chris Morris, who missed a couple of games for RCB this season due to a side strain, has recovered.