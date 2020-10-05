IPL 2020, RCB vs DC: Preview, stats, and players to watch out for

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals in the 19th match of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Monday.

Both teams have won three matches and lost one in this years Indian Premier League. Both RCB and Capitals won the match that led into super over.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli returned to top form in the last match against the Sunrisers, and he will be the most dangerous batsmen in a ground like Dubai. Padikkal has notched up three half-centuries in last four match, his innings will also be crucial for the Challengers. AB de Villiers has been good with the bat and could be explosive for the RCB to pose or chase a good total.

Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini and Yuzvendra Chahal have been on top form with the ball and could restrict the capitals to a modest total.

Probable XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Isuru Udana, Washington Sundar, Adam Zampa/Dale Steyn, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

Delhi Capitals have been a complete team in this year's Indian Premier League. From Iyer's brave innings to Rabada's deadly pace bowling, the team has proven to be dangerous. R Ashwin on the other hand could play a crucial role. Padikkal has not been tested against an off-spinner at the start of his innings yet, and R Ashwin has knocked him over twice in the Syed Mushtaq Ali and Vijay Hazare Trophy finals. Amit Mishra will be a useful option for the Delhi Capitals, and they might drop Axar Patel.

Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw/Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

The Capitals have won just 8 of their 23 meetings against RCB. Two of those wins came in the last season where RCB had a disastrous campaign.