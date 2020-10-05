IPL 2020: Watson, Du Plessis lead Chennai to 10-wicket win against KXIP

Shane Watson struck form with a blazing 83 in an unbeaten opening partnership of 181 with Faf du Plessis as Chennai Super Kings thrashed Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets in the Indian Premier League on Sunday.

The 39-year-old Watson hit his first half-century of the season and combined with Du Plessis, who smashed 87, to lead Chennai past Punjab's 178 for four in Dubai.

The partnership was Chennai's best opening stand in the Twenty20 tournament as the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team bounced back after three losses in the United Arab Emirates.

"Watson was looking good in the nets. But what you want is to replicate that. It was just a matter of time that he gets going," Dhoni said of the veteran Australian, who had scores of four, 33, 14 and one coming into the game.

"Faf is like a sheet anchor for us. He can always confuse the bowlers with shots like the lap shot. They compliment each other well."

Three-time IPL winners Chennai are known to stick with their veteran players despite the team being labelled as the 'Dads army' by the media.

Watson, who smashed 11 fours and three sixes in his 53-ball knock, said Chennai's policy to never panic.

"With so much experience and success the franchise's had, they believe in the players," he said. "Never any panic stations with CSK."