IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians go on top of IPL table after thrashing SRH by 34 runs

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Oct 04, 2020, 07.37 PM(IST)

IPL 2020, MI vs SRH Live score and Updates: SRH losing grip Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

The defending champions presented a perfect example on how to not concede 200 runs in Sharjah. 

Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs in the 17th match of IPL 2020 at Sharjah on Sunday. 

Also read: IPL 2020, MI vs SRH Highlights: MI beat SRH by 34 runs

Mumbai Indians won the toss and chose to bat first. Mumbai had a bad start as skipper Rohit Sharma got out in the first over itself. After a few overs, Suryakumar Yadav was on his way back to the pavilion too. But the partnership between Ishan Kishan and Quinton de Kock set the tone for Mumbai Indians. The final over cameo of Krunal Pandya powered Mumbai Indians to 208 at the end of 20 overs. 

Sunrisers were off to a better start. Despite losing Bairstow early, Manish Pandey and Warner continued their onslaught on Mumbai bowlers. However, Pandey's dismissal cast a cloud on the chase as wickets kept falling. Williamson, Garg and Samad fell cheap. David Warner's dismissal gave Mumbai a ray of hope to win. Warner's half-century was the best batting performance from the SRH. SRH scored 174 runs by the end of 20 overs. 

Trent Boult, James Pattinson, and Jaspit Bumrah scalped two wickets apiece to restrict SRH's chase. Some mind-boggling catches won the match for the Mumbai Indians. 

The defending champions presented a perfect example on how to not concede 200 runs in Sharjah. 

With the mammoth victory, Mumbai Indians go on the top of the IPL 2020 points table. 

Topics

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Oct 04, 2020 | Match 18 LIVE
Indian Premier League, 2020
KXIP
152/4
(17.3 ov)
 VS
CSK
Full Scorecard →
Oct 04, 2020 | Match 17
Indian Premier League, 2020
MI
(20.0 ov) 208/5
VS
SRH
174/7 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs
Full Scorecard →
Oct 03, 2020 | Match 15
Indian Premier League, 2020
RCB
(19.1 ov) 158/2
VS
RR
154/6 (20.0 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets
Full Scorecard →