IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians go on top of IPL table after thrashing SRH by 34 runs

Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs in the 17th match of IPL 2020 at Sharjah on Sunday.

Mumbai Indians won the toss and chose to bat first. Mumbai had a bad start as skipper Rohit Sharma got out in the first over itself. After a few overs, Suryakumar Yadav was on his way back to the pavilion too. But the partnership between Ishan Kishan and Quinton de Kock set the tone for Mumbai Indians. The final over cameo of Krunal Pandya powered Mumbai Indians to 208 at the end of 20 overs.

Sunrisers were off to a better start. Despite losing Bairstow early, Manish Pandey and Warner continued their onslaught on Mumbai bowlers. However, Pandey's dismissal cast a cloud on the chase as wickets kept falling. Williamson, Garg and Samad fell cheap. David Warner's dismissal gave Mumbai a ray of hope to win. Warner's half-century was the best batting performance from the SRH. SRH scored 174 runs by the end of 20 overs.

Trent Boult, James Pattinson, and Jaspit Bumrah scalped two wickets apiece to restrict SRH's chase. Some mind-boggling catches won the match for the Mumbai Indians.

The defending champions presented a perfect example on how to not concede 200 runs in Sharjah.

With the mammoth victory, Mumbai Indians go on the top of the IPL 2020 points table.