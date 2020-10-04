IPL 2020, MI vs SRH Highlights: MI beat SRH by 34 runs

Mumbai Indians score 208 runs in 20 overs

Great discipline by SRH bowlers. However, Mumbai breach the 200-mark. 208 is good total but can be chased in a gorund like Sharjah. Krunal Pandya's quick cameo has saved Mumbai from a low score. Krunal's four-ball unbeaten 20 has lifted MI to 208.



David Warner and Jonny Bairstow need to provide an excellent start to Sunrisers. It is going to be an exciting chase.