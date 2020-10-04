IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Preview, stats, players to watch out for

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians and David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to lock horns in the 17th match of IPL 2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. It will be the first match on double-header Sunday.

Both teams will face each other for the first time in IPL 2020.

Mumbai Indians have had a shaky start in IPL 2020 and currently are third in the points table with two wins and two losses. However, their recent win against Kings XI Punjab will lift Mumbai's spirits and them to keep their momentum.

Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard will be key in Sharjah. Their aggressive batting could prove useful on Sharjah's short boundaries.

Among the three, Pollard is the one to watch out for. He scored 60* off 24 balls against RCB and 47* off 20 balls against KXIP.

Sunrisers Hyderabad won two consecutive matches after recently beating Chennai Super Kings. David Warner and Co. currently sit on fourth in the points table of Indian Premier League.

SRH has some aggressive batsmen, but they have failed to score well in the recent matches. However, Warner, Bairstow, Pandey and Williamson will be crucial for the Sunrisers to pose or chase down a score of 200+.

Despite world-class bowling line-ups in both teams, it will be the show of batsmen at Sharjah.

MI and SRH have faced each other 14 times in the IPL, and they currently share the honours with seven victories apiece.

Probable XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah